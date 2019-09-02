Westonite joins Fisher Financial’s Chester office

Justin P. Croteau has joined the Chester, Vt., office of the regional New England financial advisory firm of Fisher Financial Advisors, where he will work closely with Ron Theissen CPA, CFP.

Croteau, who holds a BA and MBA from Providence College, has worked in marketing and development in higher education and hospitals including Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts General Hospital, counseling donors on planned giving.

In addition, Croteau has supported senior executives in operations at multinational corporations such as Viacom and IDEXX. He also managed client services for one of MetLife’s most successful financial services office in New York.

Croteau is well-versed in servicing financial planning strategies and understands the nuts and bolts of financial services, tax advisory and investment management.

“My husband and I re-discovered Southern Vermont 10 years ago. The area has been our destination of choice, whether we wanted a summer get-away or winter adventure, and we always found something new and exciting to experience. We never wanted to leave,” says Croteau. “We are finally living our dream and love our life in our adopted home town of Weston and the amazing surrounding communities.”

As an active member of the community, Croteau volunteers for and supports numerous national and local charitable organizations such as The Trevor Project, Camp Hope in Quito, Ecuador, and the Weston Playhouse.

Croteau says, “I am excited that this new opportunity. Working with Ron — and learning from his broad background in tax consulting and investment management — allows me to help serve our clients in the very best way possible, with the support of firmwide expertise and the advanced technology to focus on and deliver the best client experience.”