Community & Arts events: Sept. 7 – 10

Sept. 7: Groups unite to celebrate history of Stone Village

The First Universalist Parish of Chester, Terrigenous Landscape Architecture and Chester Townscape will host a community event from 1 to 3 p.m. to celebrate the history of North Chester, known as the Stone Village, at the Stone Church, 211 North St. in Chester.

Musician Julane Deener will entertain and there will be refreshments and presentations throughout the day.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with a dedication of three recently planted. From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., local architectural historian Hugh Henry will present a collection of vintage Chester photographs, talks about the history of the town, and shares stories from the 1800s.

At 2:30 p.m., Brian Post, the executive director of the Stone Trust in Dummerston, will talk about the use of historic mortars and construction of the stone buildings.

And just before 3 p.m., attendees acknowledge the new historic marker recently installed in the front of the Church to honor the Stone Village community.

Over recent years, Terrigenous Landscape Architecture and Chester Town staff and members of Chester Townscape have worked together on several projects around Chester planting trees and gardens, installing benches, renovating the streetscape and creating recreational spaces. This year’s event will shine some light on our history, but also to thank the members of our community and recognize their collaborative efforts.

For more information, visit here.

Sept. 8: Hike on Windmill Hill Ridge

Meet up with members of the Green Mountain Club Manchester section at 9 a.m. at Clark’s IGA at 5700 Route 100 in Londonderry on the east side by the mural to carpool and spot cars in Brookline. Hike up the Grassy Brook Trail to the five corners, then along the Ridgeline Trail over Holden Knob to the Pinnacle.

Hike down on the Radford Smith trail, which is a total distance 5.4 miles with elevation gains of about 1100 feet. This is an intermediate hike. Bring snacks, lunch, fluids, extra layers and a hat – September can be either hot or cold and can change quickly – and a raincoat and headlamp, just in case. Registration required. For more information, visit here.

Sept. 8: Annual Phineas Gage Walk & Talk

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, the Cavendish Historical Society will present the annual Phineas Gage Walk & Talk at the CHS Museum at 1958 Main St. in Cavendish. The program commemorates a Sept. 13, 1848 incident when Phineas Gage, a railroad foreman, sustained a traumatic brain injury as a tamping rod shot through his head during a blasting accident on Sept. 13, 1848.

The program begins at the museum and includes a demonstration of how Gage’s brain was injured. The walk follows the presentation and includes the location of the accident, Dr. Harlow’s home/surgery, and the boarding house where Gage was taken after his injury. The site of the accident is approximately 3/4 of a mile from the museum and is mainly on black top.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit here.

Sept. 8: Two Carls perform at Stage 33

Carl Goulet and Carl Beverly will perform at Stage 33, 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Goulet’s songwriting, according to Thunder Ridge Records, “follows in the footsteps of other honest, sometimes political and always heart-centric songwriters like David Mallet, Bruce Cockburn, and Gordon Lightfoot.”

Carl Beverly has perfected a distinctive, strongly rhythmic finger-picking style that grooves without straying too far from a solid folk grounding.

Suggested donation is $5. For more information, click here.

Sept. 9: Beginning, intermediate Tai Chi classes offered

Doreen Fabiano, certified in Tai Chi, offers a six-week course for beginners starting on Monday, Sept. 9 and running through Oct. 14 at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Mountain Marketplace, Londonderry.

In addition, Fabiano is offering a class for Intermediates also, starting Thursday, Sept. 12 through Oct. 17. Both classes meet at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tai Chi is beneficial for all ages and lessens risk of falls by improving balance. There is no charge for the six week course.

For more information, visit here.

Sept. 10: SoVerA’s talk on sound, signals from outer space

The Southern Vermont Astronomy Group will host a presentation by Claudio Veliz geared for general audiences that will include Hubble images as well as translated sound recordings of some of the mysterious space signals, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Whiting Library at 117 Main St. in Chester.

In 1977 a researcher walked into a radio telescope control room and saw that the telescope had recorded a radio signal from near the constellation Sagittarius. It has yet to be satisfactorily explained, even by traditionally dispassionate researchers in the field. The meeting will be a review of why its characteristics—and those of a number of similar events—are intriguing to researchers and how they are working to uncover the sources of these signals.

This event is open to the public. The venue is ADA accessible. For more information, visit here.