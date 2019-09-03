To the editor: On Lowell Lake overnight camping

Renovating the cottages at Lowell Lake and returning them to overnight service is a good idea. The event barn is a good idea too. Wouldn’t it be lovely to attend a music event at Lowell Lake or let people get married there?

Lowell Lake is a manmade lake that has hosted visitors in its cottages and buildings from the 1880s through the 1980s. The waterfront was fully developed with roads, buildings and infrastructure. There were islands for people to canoe to and hiking trails and get-a-ways for people to escape to.

From 1980 on, after the retreat was unable to sustain itself, Londonderry has enjoyed its own personal private park at Lowell Lake, a quiet secret administered by the State of Vermont and used for free by people in the know, but that is not the norm.

I have been lucky to live in South Londonderry since the 1980s and to have raised my children here. As a family, we have gone on countless canoe trips on the lake and enjoyed hiking, snowshoeing and skiing around the lake for years.

We would explore the cabins and buildings and wonder about the fun people had during summers gone by. I feel strongly that Lowell Lake is a special place that needs to be enjoyed and protected by all. The state’s plan does just that. It limits overnight stays to existing areas and preserves the natural beauty around the lake while returning some of the buildings to their original use as overnight camps where visitors could enjoy Lowell Lake’s waterfront.

Since the 1980s Londonderry has been in decline. Hotels and inns have closed, restaurants have closed, the school population has declined and new construction is almost non-existent.

We need new visitors to help slow or stop the decline, improve our tax base and keep our town and school viable.

Sharing our beautiful resource with the rest of the state as we did in the past is an excellent way to encourage people to come visit, spend their money here and maybe even settle down here.

It simply isn’t right, or smart, to keep Lowell Lake to ourselves by limiting parking and banning overnight use. Returning Lowell Lake to overnight service is a good thing. It is good for our area and it is good for people who want to enjoy the natural beauty of Vermont.

Sincerely,

Doug Friant

South Londonderry