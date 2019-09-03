To the editor: Thanks to all for successful Open Garden Fundraiser

Our Open Garden Fundraiser to benefit the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk was a great success. On that delightful Sunday afternoon were raised $3,553 toward my overall goal of $10,000.

Community members were treated to an awesome buffet of finger foods and flavorful, refreshing beverages. The weather was amazing and the gardens were in their late summer glory.

Many thanks to the following amazing area restaurants and West River Farmer’s Market vendors whose generous support made the event so special:

The Inn at Weston



The Garden Cafe



The New American Grille



The Vermont Butcher Shop

The Corner



SoLo Farm & Table

West River Creamery

Weston Market Place

Woodcock Farm



EarthSkyTime

Big Picture Farm

Homestyle Hostel



Bistro Henry



Harry’s



Kurjiaka Maple

Old Athens Farm

Grandma Millers



Vermont Vines

Wines from Spain



Bonnet and Main

Clark’s IGA



Shaw’s of Manchester



Taste of Brazil



Downtown Grocery



MoJo Cafe



Seesaws

Jason Harrington Caretaking



Mike & Tammy’s

Susan Leader Pottery



Empty Nest Sewing

Kava Threads

Martha’s Folk Art



Maya Zelkin Pottery

Sticks and Stones



Village Green Gallery



Mountain Mowing Farm



Dancing Hands Creations

Sushi Boat



Bagel Works

Albert’s Delicious Soda

Sue Kramer Pottery and

Stonecutter Spirits.

Even though I walk in honor of our 12-year-old grandson, Graham, I am committed to raising funds to help wipe out cancer for all. Cancer impacts all of us and, as a family, it puts you on a nightmare roller coaster ride.

I am doing my part to help conquer this disease, which crosses all age, race and economic lines and can turn your life upside-down in an instant. Funds raised benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s unique 50-50 balance between cutting edge science and highly compassionate cancer care. My fundraising efforts will continue until I complete my 26.2 walk on Sunday, Sept. 22.

My feet will hit the ground at 5 a.m. along with at least 8,500 other walkers trying to raise an ambitious $9 million. Donations can be made online by clicking here.

Donations of $50 will automatically be entered into a drawing for a Gift Certificate for Dinner for Two (estimated value $100, beverages excluded) at SoLo Farm & Table Restaurant in South Londonderry.

Donations of $100 will be entered into a drawing for an original design silver Tree of Life pendant (valued at $150). Drawings will be at 1 p.m. Saturday Sep. 21 at the West River Farmers Market. You don’t need to be in attendance to win.

With your help, we can move closer to the ultimate finish line: cer.

Thank you,

Carol MacLaury

Weston