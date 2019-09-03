To the editor: Thanks to all for successful Open Garden Fundraiser
Our Open Garden Fundraiser to benefit the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk was a great success. On that delightful Sunday afternoon were raised $3,553 toward my overall goal of $10,000.
Community members were treated to an awesome buffet of finger foods and flavorful, refreshing beverages. The weather was amazing and the gardens were in their late summer glory.
Many thanks to the following amazing area restaurants and West River Farmer’s Market vendors whose generous support made the event so special:
- The Inn at Weston
- The Garden Cafe
- The New American Grille
- The Vermont Butcher Shop
- The Corner
- SoLo Farm & Table
- West River Creamery
- Weston Market Place
- Woodcock Farm
- EarthSkyTime
- Big Picture Farm
- Homestyle Hostel
- Bistro Henry
- Harry’s
- Kurjiaka Maple
- Old Athens Farm
- Grandma Millers
- Vermont Vines
- Wines from Spain
- Bonnet and Main
- Clark’s IGA
- Shaw’s of Manchester
- Taste of Brazil
- Downtown Grocery
- MoJo Cafe
- Seesaws
- Jason Harrington Caretaking
- Mike & Tammy’s
- Susan Leader Pottery
- Empty Nest Sewing
- Kava Threads
- Martha’s Folk Art
- Maya Zelkin Pottery
- Sticks and Stones
- Village Green Gallery
- Mountain Mowing Farm
- Dancing Hands Creations
- Sushi Boat
- Bagel Works
- Albert’s Delicious Soda
- Sue Kramer Pottery and
- Stonecutter Spirits.
Even though I walk in honor of our 12-year-old grandson, Graham, I am committed to raising funds to help wipe out cancer for all. Cancer impacts all of us and, as a family, it puts you on a nightmare roller coaster ride.
I am doing my part to help conquer this disease, which crosses all age, race and economic lines and can turn your life upside-down in an instant. Funds raised benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s unique 50-50 balance between cutting edge science and highly compassionate cancer care. My fundraising efforts will continue until I complete my 26.2 walk on Sunday, Sept. 22.
My feet will hit the ground at 5 a.m. along with at least 8,500 other walkers trying to raise an ambitious $9 million. Donations can be made online by clicking here.
Donations of $50 will automatically be entered into a drawing for a Gift Certificate for Dinner for Two (estimated value $100, beverages excluded) at SoLo Farm & Table Restaurant in South Londonderry.
Donations of $100 will be entered into a drawing for an original design silver Tree of Life pendant (valued at $150). Drawings will be at 1 p.m. Saturday Sep. 21 at the West River Farmers Market. You don’t need to be in attendance to win.
With your help, we can move closer to the ultimate finish line: cer.
Thank you,
Carol MacLaury
Weston
