TRSU Board agenda for Monday, Sept. 9

| Sep 06, 2019 | Comments 0

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at the Roost at Fletcher Farm, 611 VT-103 in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Open Meeting Law – Correction of Errors

V. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. October 3, 2019 at 6 pm – Mount Holly School

VI. ADJOURNMENT:

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsTwo Rivers Supervisory Union agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.