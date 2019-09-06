TRSU Board agenda for Monday, Sept. 9
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at the Roost at Fletcher Farm, 611 VT-103 in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Open Meeting Law – Correction of Errors
V. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. October 3, 2019 at 6 pm – Mount Holly School
VI. ADJOURNMENT:
