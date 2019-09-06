TRSU Board agenda for Monday, Sept. 9

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at the Roost at Fletcher Farm, 611 VT-103 in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Open Meeting Law – Correction of Errors

V. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. October 3, 2019 at 6 pm – Mount Holly School

VI. ADJOURNMENT: