GMUSD board’s ‘priorities retreat’ scheduled for Tuesday, open to the public

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special public meeting as a retreat for the purpose of setting goals and priorities ahead of the 2020/21 budget process. The board will begin by hearing Superintendent Meg Powden’s Strategic Plan of Action.

Powden told last week’s Two Rivers Supervisory Union board meeting (where the plan was unveiled) that it was developed during a three-day administration retreat at the Killington Mountain Resort in August.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher House, a NewsBank property at 472 Main St. in Chester. Fletcher House is four buildings west of Church Street.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 25, the retreat was changed to Tuesday when the board decided at its Aug. 15 meeting to begin the budget process early in the face of a $189,000 deficit from last year. The first budget meetings will take place on Sept. 25.

The agenda, which lacks at least two items that are legally required, lists the presentation of and discussion of the strategic plan followed by dinner. After dinner there will be a brief 0verview of the budgeting process and a two-hour session on “translating strategic priorities into budget directives.”

The items missing from the agenda are the approval of and additions to or deletions from the agenda and public comment.

The plan handed out at the Sept. 5 TRSU board meeting was not entirely legible so the text of the plan is available here.