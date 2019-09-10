Chester Planning Commission agenda for Sept. 16

The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Review minutes from Aug.t 19, 2019 meeting

2. Citizens Comments

3. Review summary of draft changes to Unified Development By-

Laws; beginning with the district boundaries in R6 & R18.

4. Adjourn