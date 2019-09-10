Chester resident’s quilt places 3rd in Billings Farm People’s Choice awards

Chester resident Linda Diak took a third place award in the small to medium category for quilt Circle #1 at the Billings Farm & Museum‘s 2019 People’s Choice awards during the 33rd Annual Quilt Exhibition.

More than 15,000 visitors viewed the recent exhibition and nearly 1,000 ballots were cast for favorite quilts. The results:

FULL SIZE QUILTS — First place: Cathedral Window – Audrey Ward, Barnard; Second Place: Fiery Stars in the Garden – Josette M. Jones, Windsor; Third Place: Double Wedding Ring – Sandra S. Palmer, Hartland.

SMALL/MEDIUM SIZE QUILTS — First:15 White Sheep – Beverly T. Ricker; Wilder; Second: Craning to Talk to the Moon – Judi Simon-Bouton, Hartford; Third: Circle #1 – Linda Diak, Chester.

At the exhibition opening, the Jurors’ Choice Awards were presented to Chance Palmer of Hartland, for his quilt, Vermont Wild Animals Out at Night, by juror Colleen O’Neil; In the Direction of Life, made by Susan Damone Balch of Reading, selected by juror Kathie Beltz; Lynne Croswell of Ludlow, was selected by juror Faith Evans for her quilt X Marks the Spot. The Billings Farm & Museum Staff Choice was awarded to Josette M. Jones of Windsor, for her quilt Fiery Stars in the Garden.

The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation. For further information: 802-457-2355.