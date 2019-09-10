South Central Vermont Realtors collect, donate supplies to 13 schools

Realtors in south-central Vermont have collected 35 bags of school supplies, with an estimated value of $1,750, for 13 area schools, including the Flood Brook School in Londonderry and Windham Elementary in Windham.

“We realize that many of our teachers reach into their own pockets to purchase basic school supplies for their classrooms,” said Claudia Harris, president of the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors. “As area schools kick off a new school year, and our Realtor members want to make sure local students have access to the supplies they need.”

The school supply drive was part of a statewide Adopt-a-School campaign coordinated by the Vermont Association of Realtors. According to a recent survey by the National Center for Education Statistics, 94 percent of teachers spend their own money to stock their classroom with supplies and resources.

Besides Flood Brook and Windham, the other schools are MEMS, the Mountain School, Jamaica Village School, Woodford Hollow, and Dorset, Fischer, Shaftsbury, Pownal, Molly Stark, Monument and Bennington elementaries.

“We want to improve the educational experience of our youth and make sure that our teachers feel appreciated and supported,” said VAR President Stephanie Corey. “Realtors live and work in the communities they serve and are committed to making a difference in those communities.”