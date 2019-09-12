Obituary: Elizabeth Helberg, 86, of Mt. Holly

Elizabeth “Betty” Carol Helberg of Mt. Holly died peacefully on Sept. 8, 2019 at the Meadows Assisted Living in Rutland.

Mrs. Helberg was born on Aug. 6, 1933, the daughter of Harry A. Colburn and Bernice Eliza (Burton) Colburn of Mt. Holly. Mrs Colburn died two month’s after Elizabeth’s birth.

She was raised by her maternal Aunt Doris A. Vesper and her husband Ralph T. Vesper of Mt. Holly, who she considered her mom and dad. She graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow in 1951.

On July 15, 1952, she married Warren H. Helberg in Mt. Holly.

She worked at the Ludlow Savings Bank, Vermont National Bank, for the Springfield United Way and as an income tax preparer in Springfield. At various times, she and her husband lived in Mt. Holly, Springfield and Ludlow.

When the Helbergs lived in Springfield, their home was surrounded by many apple trees, which they tended year-round. Mrs. Helberg’s apple pies were beyond compare, and she was known as “Grandma Apple” to her two granddaughters. She and her ready smile will be missed by all.

Mrs. Helberg was predeceased by her husband Warren in 2007 and two of her sons, John R. Helberg in 1983 and Brian L. Helberg in 2008. She is also predeceased by eight of her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son Neil W. Helberg and his wife Kathleen of Amherst, N.H.; granddaughters Kelsie M. Helberg of Bozeman, Mont., and Danielle P. Helberg of Montclair, N.J.; her sister Patricia Slade of S. Londonderry and sister-in-law Arlene Matulonis of Dover, Del.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at the United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St., at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Between noon and 1 p.m., the family will greet family and friends prior to the service in the second floor church parlor.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St., Ludlow, VT 05149 or to a charity of your choice.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.