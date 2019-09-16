Chester Chatter: That clear beautiful tragic day

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

It was a beautiful clear day. Fall was on its way. The sky was blue dotted with fluffy white clouds. I was angry that I was sick and called into work that I would not be coming in.

I wrapped up in a blanket, turned on the TV for the news and laid down on the couch. What could be happening? What were the newscasters saying? A plane had crashed into one tower of the World Trade Center? I watched a little more then called my friend Warren Garoni, whose son worked at the center. Warren came home and attempted to call his son, but calls would not go through.

The rest of the day found Warren and I glued to the television, with a phone in our hand. It would be days before Warren could reach his son to learn he was safe.

Not too long before those terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, I had been at the top of the World Trade Center watching the sun set on the Statue of Liberty. I had wondered to my companion, as we sat having cocktails at Windows on the World, what if there were a fire. “Never worry about it,” he said.

Honoring those who serve; news and notes

We honored our local firefighters, rescue personnel, EMTs and police force under the canopy of the American Legion Post 67 on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 in New York, at the Pentagon in D.C. and Shanksville, Penn.

Legion member Richard Farmer spoke in praise of the men and women who offer their help when we need them most. Flags few high, there was a three-gun salute and taps were played. It was a solemn and important occasion.

Andy Stowell and Sue Kibbe recently spent a few days at Old Orchard Beach in Maine.

Our thoughts are with Linda Russell on the death of her husband Elgin.

Girlfriends gathered for lunch one day last week at the Crown Point Country Club. Those attending were Pat Hardy, Judy Cenate, Judy Henning, Pat Griffin, Marcia Graham and me!

Former Green Mountain music teacher Mark Aldrich as passed away. Sympathy to his family.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Harold Stoddard’s Garage was located in the Depot, where the Chester-Andover Family Center used to be.

This week’s trivia question: Who ran a taxicab service out of her house?

Street Talk



Where were you on 9/11?