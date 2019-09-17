Bulb sale at Chester Fall Fest; Grafton Fall Fest seeks crafters; Springfield Band looking for musicians

Chester Townscape selling bulbs at Fall Festival

Chester Townscape volunteers will be in front of the Fullerton Inn on Main Street in Chester selling spring-flowering bulbs during Chester’s Fall Festival from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 21 and 22.

All bulbs are top quality, hardy, easy care, deer resistant, and expected to return year after year when grown in full or part sun and in well-drained locations, and prices range from $5 to $10.

Varieties include early and mid bloomers with a variety of colors and heights, from taller alliums to mid-sized daffodils to short snow crocus.

Also available will be Chester Townscape‘s popular, handmade walking sticks, as well as dried floral arrangements created by CT gardeners. All sales help support Chester Townscape’s seasonal floral displays that will be changed later this fall to display pumpkins, flowering kale, and corn stalks at public locations around town.

Crafters sought for Grafton Fall Fest & Tag Sale

The 38th Annual Grafton Firefighters Fall Festival is looking for crafters to rent space for this two-day mid-October event.

The event is held on the grounds of the Grafton Firehouse, 711 Vermont Route 121 East. It features a popular tag sale and homemade food from the local PTG and draws a large crowd every year.

The Festival and Tag Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Spaces are available for $25 for the entire event. Shoppers from around the region as well as from out of state have made this event a well-known shopping destination each fall. You can be there too by contacting Amber Stevens at 802-376-5646 or istevensgm@vermontel.net.

Springfield Community Band seeks players for winter season

TSpringfield Community Band is seeking players for its first ever winter season. Rehearsals will be once a month, culminating in an April concert.

The first rehearsal will begin held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Riverside Middle School auditorium at Fairground Road in Springfield. Then, in November, rehearsals will be held on the first Tuesday of each month.

Percussionists and baritones (euphoniums) are especially needed. There are no auditions and you are welcome to join even if you haven’t played in a while.

To sign up to play, or for any questions, please e-mail info@springfieldcommunityband.com giving your name and your instrument. In the absence of e-mail, please call 802-875-2079.