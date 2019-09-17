Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 18
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 17, 2019
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 18 on the second floor of Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. Below is its agenda:
1. Approve Minutes from the August 29, 2019 Special Selectboard meeting; September 4, 2019 Selectboard meeting and Executive Session; September 12 Special Selectboard meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. 2018 General Fund Audit Report; Ron Smith
5. Adopt Reserve Policy
6. Speed Limit on High Street
7. Thompson Bridge; Discuss and Choose Option as Outlined by the State
8. Review EMS & Town Garage Project Costs
9. Sign Bond Documents for EMS Building & Town Garage Renovations
10. Town Manager Search
11. Executive Session: AT&T Contract Review
12. Adjourn
