Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 18

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 18 on the second floor of Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. Below is its agenda:

1. Approve Minutes from the August 29, 2019 Special Selectboard meeting; September 4, 2019 Selectboard meeting and Executive Session; September 12 Special Selectboard meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. 2018 General Fund Audit Report; Ron Smith

5. Adopt Reserve Policy

6. Speed Limit on High Street

7. Thompson Bridge; Discuss and Choose Option as Outlined by the State

8. Review EMS & Town Garage Project Costs

9. Sign Bond Documents for EMS Building & Town Garage Renovations

10. Town Manager Search

11. Executive Session: AT&T Contract Review

12. Adjourn