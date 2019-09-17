GM senior Svec named Commended Student in Merit Program

Green Mountain Union High School Principal Lauren Fierman has announced that senior Zoe Svec of Chester has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and th eNational Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, will be presented by Fierman to this scholastically talented senior. Zoe is the daughter of Wendy and Jeff Svec.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.