GMUSD Facilities Committee agenda for Sept. 18
The Facilities Committee for the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Library Learning Commons of the Green Mountain Union High, 716 VT-103 in Chester. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVE MINUTES:
a. August 14, 2019
IV. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Review the Existing List the Committee Compiled Last Year
b. Review Information on Potential Visits by Solar Groups Contacted
V. NEW BUSINESS:
a. RFQ with Efficiency VT and State for all 3 schools
VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VII. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:
a. TBD
VIII. ADJOURNMENT
