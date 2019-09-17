GMUSD Facilities Committee agenda for Sept. 18

The Facilities Committee for the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Library Learning Commons of the Green Mountain Union High, 716 VT-103 in Chester. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVE MINUTES:

a. August 14, 2019

IV. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Review the Existing List the Committee Compiled Last Year

b. Review Information on Potential Visits by Solar Groups Contacted

V. NEW BUSINESS:

a. RFQ with Efficiency VT and State for all 3 schools

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VII. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:

a. TBD

VIII. ADJOURNMENT