GMUSD meeting agenda for Sept. 19

The Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2019 at the Cavendish Town Elementary School, 72 Main Street, Proctorsville. Below is the meeting agenda.

CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PRESENTATION:

a. Open Meeting Law with Sue Ceglowski, VSBA’s Director of Legal Services

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a. August 15, 2019 Regular Meeting

b. August 22, 2019 Special Meeting

c. September 10, 2019 Board Retreat

V. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Employee Handbook

b. Committee Reports

VI. COMMUNICATIONS:

a. Board Comments

b. RVTC Update

VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

a. Questions & Comments pertaining to Principals’ Reports

b. Special Education Funding

VIII. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Wilderness Class Fall Hike

b. Approve Heating Oil Bid

c. Review of the Public Survey Questions

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:

a. Thursday, October 17, 2019 – GMUHS at 6:00pm

XI. ADJOURNMENT: