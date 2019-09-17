GMUSD meeting agenda for Sept. 19
The Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2019 at the Cavendish Town Elementary School, 72 Main Street, Proctorsville. The meeting will be preceded by the dedication of a magnolia tree in memory of longtime school board member Dr. Gene Bont at 5:30 p.m. Below is the meeting agenda.
CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PRESENTATION:
a. Open Meeting Law with Sue Ceglowski, VSBA’s Director of Legal Services
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. August 15, 2019 Regular Meeting
b. August 22, 2019 Special Meeting
c. September 10, 2019 Board Retreat
V. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Employee Handbook
b. Committee Reports
VI. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Board Comments
b. RVTC Update
VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
a. Questions & Comments pertaining to Principals’ Reports
b. Special Education Funding
VIII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Wilderness Class Fall Hike
b. Approve Heating Oil Bid
c. Review of the Public Survey Questions
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:
a. Thursday, October 17, 2019 – GMUHS at 6:00pm
XI. ADJOURNMENT:
