Chester EMS building to go to vote in November
Shawn Cunningham | Sep 18, 2019 | Comments 1
By Shawn Cunningham
©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC
At a special meeting last week, the Chester Select Board set a town vote on bonding for $4.7 million to construct a new building on Pleasant Street to house Chester’s police, ambulance and fire departments. It would also pay for refurbishing and bringing up to code the town garage.
According to building committee chair Lee Gustafson, the town garage is in poor condition and overcrowded to the point that both fire and highway department equipment are being stored outside in the weather.
In addition, the State of Vermont has told the Chester that the town garage is not up to code and that the town must take steps to correct the problems or face state action.
Over the past 18 months, the building committee – consisting of the heads of the three emergency services, the highway foreman, town manager David Pisha and Gustafson — have met with Russell Construction to come up with a design that matches the current needs for the emergency services.
In addition, the committee has come up with a plan to clean up the existing town garage and upgrade it electrical, plumbing and heating and cooling systems as well its insulation, office space and exterior shell. The board is also considering adding a sprinkler system to protect the building and highway equipment.
The estimated cost of constructing the 15,000-square-foot EMS building on Pleasant Street is $3.991 million with an additional $732,000 for the upgrading the town garage. If the Select Board decides to add $48,600 for a town garage sprinkler system, the cost of the projects would add between 6 and 7 cents to the tax rate over the 30 year life of the bond. That represents a tax increase of $60 to $70 per year for a home assessed at $100,000. With Vermont’s income sensitivity for property taxes, that number could be smaller some individual taxpayers.
Chester voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to vote on issuing a bond to cover the costs of the construction and refurbishing. Informational meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23 and 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 for voters to ask questions and comment on the projects. They will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
In the next few days, Pisha says he will have plans and renderings that the public can inspect at Town Hall.
Filed Under: Chester • Featured • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.
Several things immediately jump out at me in regards to this latest attempt by town leaders to push through these projects:
1) What is the status/health of Chester’s all-volunteer ambulance service? All-volunteer ambulance services have been going defunct all over the state (resulting from lack of interest, funding, etc.) so it makes sense to want to examine the health of the local service to ensure it has some hope of remaining in existence for the foreseeable future (at least long enough to warrant this massive expenditure).
2) The same goes for Chester’s all-volunteer fire service. What is the status of the fire service and are there any assurances (not sure how an all-volunteer entity is in any sort of position to offer any assurances) that the service will be around long enough to warrant this massive expenditure?
3) Chester’s population has grown smaller and yet, for some reason, the equipment in use by the road crew, fire service and ambulance service, etc. has apparently grown such that it no longer fits in the existing facility. This argument in support of a new building seems a bit specious – what is going on that accumulated equipment has out-grown the existing garage? Could it have something to do with the habit of holding onto equipment that new purchases were suppose to have replaced (like the town now having multiple road graders, etc.) Based on the facts, it appears that the town is saying one thing to voters (“we need to replace again equipment!”) but then hoarding old (and apparently perfectly serviceable) equipment, both at huge costs to taxpayers. How about the town reducing its collection back to a size that fits in the existing space? Good grief. Certain town officials think taxpayers are made of money – they keep advocating for annual increases on the expense side and successfully lobbying for increased taxes to fund the party. Meanwhile, few say “boo”.
4) The location of the current town garage is ideal (very central, direct access to train tracks, practically adjacent to town hall, etc.) The location of the proposed building is not as central and is on a much more heavily traveled road (with a higher posted speed limit). Why not simply cull the existing herd of superfluous machinery and renovate the existing garage? For $1M we could get a renovated town garage and use the savings from not pursuing this pet project to minimize the associated tax burden.
5) I think the townspeople should be provided with whatever document(s) proves that the state is requiring that the existing garage be “brought up to code”. On its face, this seems highly suspect (or perhaps a convenient stretching of the truth to try and justify this grand project). Thus, some proof would be great.
Finally, has anyone examined the town’s liability in the face of climate change, dwindling population numbers, shuttering businesses, dwindling access to federal subsidy, etc.? It seems to me that some major difficulties are staring us in the face which makes pushing for this kind of huge (and apparently unnecessary if not just luxurious) expenditure not very smart from a fiduciary perspective. To me it would make more sense to upgrade what is already standing, find efficiencies in terms of the inventory of existing equipment, consider scaling back certain services; for instance, does the town really need to pay people to drive around in a dedicated sidewalk plow (that does a truly terrible job of plowing sidewalks) when maybe there’s a better way to tackle the problem?
What ever happened to making do with what we have? When did buying new every few years surpass caring for perfectly serviceable equipment? If Chester was bustling that would be one thing. But Chester is dying and its time we made some hard choices abut what to fund and what to leave on the blueprint table.