Chester EMS building to go to vote in November

By Shawn Cunningham

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

At a special meeting last week, the Chester Select Board set a town vote on bonding for $4.7 million to construct a new building on Pleasant Street to house Chester’s police, ambulance and fire departments. It would also pay for refurbishing and bringing up to code the town garage.

According to building committee chair Lee Gustafson, the town garage is in poor condition and overcrowded to the point that both fire and highway department equipment are being stored outside in the weather.

In addition, the State of Vermont has told the Chester that the town garage is not up to code and that the town must take steps to correct the problems or face state action.

Over the past 18 months, the building committee – consisting of the heads of the three emergency services, the highway foreman, town manager David Pisha and Gustafson — have met with Russell Construction to come up with a design that matches the current needs for the emergency services.

In addition, the committee has come up with a plan to clean up the existing town garage and upgrade it electrical, plumbing and heating and cooling systems as well its insulation, office space and exterior shell. The board is also considering adding a sprinkler system to protect the building and highway equipment.

The estimated cost of constructing the 15,000-square-foot EMS building on Pleasant Street is $3.991 million with an additional $732,000 for the upgrading the town garage. If the Select Board decides to add $48,600 for a town garage sprinkler system, the cost of the projects would add between 6 and 7 cents to the tax rate over the 30 year life of the bond. That represents a tax increase of $60 to $70 per year for a home assessed at $100,000. With Vermont’s income sensitivity for property taxes, that number could be smaller some individual taxpayers.

Chester voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to vote on issuing a bond to cover the costs of the construction and refurbishing. Informational meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23 and 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 for voters to ask questions and comment on the projects. They will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

In the next few days, Pisha says he will have plans and renderings that the public can inspect at Town Hall.