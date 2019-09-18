Grafton Cheese features mural by Chester artist

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC





Chester artist Amy Mosher has completed a bucolic mural for the Grafton Village Cheese Co.’s viewing room at its facility at 533 Townshend Road in Grafton.

The 340-square-foot mural portrays Vermont’s rural landscape complete with the cows and sheep that provide milk to make Grafton’s cave aged cheeses. Mosher had been commissioned to create a work that is fun and exciting for both the cheesemakers and the visitors who stop by the Grafton facility.

Mosher told The Telegraph it was a fun project that took a little over 100 hours to complete using high quality acrylic housepaint.

This is the artist’s second mural in Grafton. The first, commissioned last summer by the Windham Foundation, is mounted on the red goat barn on Townshend Road.

Cheese company President Ruth Flore, who commissioned,the work said, “I drive by Amy’s Milking Goat mural everyday and smile. Amy’s ability to capture all that represents our rural landscape is abundantly on display in her new mural. We are so excited to share her creativity with everyone who stops by.”

The cheese company’s facility, at 533 Townshend Road in Grafton, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.