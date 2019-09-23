Chester Chatter: In a stew over two tom turkeys

By Ruthie Douglas

A chicken coop extended from the garage out back of our house. One year, Uncle Kenny decided to raise two tom turkeys. He named them Thanksgiving and Christmas.

I liked to sneak into the shed to watch them. I felt sorry for Thanksgiving because he was getting larger than Christmas and if he didn’t stop eating so much, he would be the first to go.

One hot summer day, as I watched them, I decided that the poor things would like to get out in the cool grass. I just reached the hook on the door and called out “come on boys.” Out they went darn them, right after me, nibbling on my legs.

Out they went running. And I began to think that I may just be in trouble. I was right. Thanksgiving headed up South Street and Christmas headed down Dewey, cars nearly hitting both of them as they seemed quite bewildered.

I ran and got Uncle Kenny. Was he ever mad at me. Neighbors helped him round up Thanksgiving and Christmas and put them back in their pen. I was told that when they get stressed, they will lose weight and get tough. It took me some time before Uncle Kenny trusted me again.

News from here to there

No, no, no! It cannot be happening. Big flocks of Canada geese have been traveling north over Chester, following the Williams River. The must be mixed up. They are way too early.

Best wishes to Mike and Debbie Carlton who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a party at Tater Hill Golf Course.

The Domino Chicks — Linda Roys, Betty Stowell, Marlene Ingalls, Linda Stowell and I — met at my home one day last week for a game. As always, a good time was had by all.

More than 100 folks came to see Elvis — an impersonator — on a recent Saturday night at the American Legion. It was a most successful time. The room held a certain group of folks who sang, clapped and danced.

Neal Sanborn, a long ago friend, has died. He was fun to know.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Florence Pierce owned a taxi servie that she ran out of her Chester home.

This week’s trivia question: When did the Sale on the Green — now known as the Fall Festival — start?