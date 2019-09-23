GMUSD Finance Committee agenda for Sept. 25
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 23, 2019 | Comments 0
The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
II. ELECT A COMMITTEE CHAIR:
III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
IV. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(E)
a. To Discuss Pending Litigation under the provisions of Title 1, Section 313(a)(1)(E) of Vermont Statutes. (Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the public body is or may be a party.)
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VI. PENDING BUSINESS:
a. Finalize Board Priorities – Review of Retreat: Discussion Retreat Minutes: “The board prioritized their ideas. Basic skills, community engagement, Board/Administration Relations/Transparency, fiscal responsibility were the issues that more board members felt were the higher priorities.”
b. Review of Board Survey
VII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Fiscal Year Budget 20/21
VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. Oct. 23, 2019 at GMUHS
IX. ADJOUR.NMENT:
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.