GMUSD Finance Committee agenda for Sept. 25

The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

II. ELECT A COMMITTEE CHAIR:

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

IV. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(E)

a. To Discuss Pending Litigation under the provisions of Title 1, Section 313(a)(1)(E) of Vermont Statutes. (Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the public body is or may be a party.)

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. PENDING BUSINESS:

a. Finalize Board Priorities – Review of Retreat: Discussion Retreat Minutes: “The board prioritized their ideas. Basic skills, community engagement, Board/Administration Relations/Transparency, fiscal responsibility were the issues that more board members felt were the higher priorities.”

b. Review of Board Survey

VII. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Fiscal Year Budget 20/21

VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. Oct. 23, 2019 at GMUHS

IX. ADJOUR.NMENT: