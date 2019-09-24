Derry board OKs Dufresne for wastewater feasibility study

By Bruce Frauman

Although meeting for less than 25 minutes, the Londonderry Select Board on Monday, Sept. 23 heard a complaint about maintenance of a road, talked about the current state of the road crew and approved a contract for a feasibility study, among other items.

Contract OK’d for wastewater feasibility study

Board member Bob Forbes said that after three interviews and a lengthy discussion, the Dufresne Group was selected to conduct a Community Wastewater Feasibility Study. Forbes was a member of a committee brought together to select an engineering company for the study.

He said the choice between the top two companies was very close, but the fact that the study would be lead by someone working in Dufresne’s field office in Manchester rather than Montpelier, helped in the decision. Forbes said the choice came down to “style, distance and location.” The board then authorized Town Administrator Shane O’Keefe to work with the consultant to establish “a project scope of services and cost proposal” for the board to approve.

The board also voted to continue membership in the Vermont League of Cities and Towns’ Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund, which provides property and casualty as well as worker’s compensation coverage.

Road maintenance questioned;

new crew, equipment in place

Resident Dennis Pinkernell said the road on which he lives — Under the Mountain Road — has been lacking in maintenance for months, although some pot holes were filled earlier in the day. On April 15, Pinkernell also appeared before the board to complain about the state of his road.

Board member George Mora said the whole town has faced similar problems. Board chair and Road Commissioner Jim Ameden said there has been a change in the road crew and other steps have been taken to address the issue.

Ameden said that “the right people are in place and a system is coming into place” to maintain the roads. He said he and the road crew are trying to pick the worst roads and do a good job where they are working, including grading, brush removal and ditch digging. Josh Dryden took over as road foreman on Aug. 19 and Mathew Rawson is now second in command.

In terms of equipment, Ameden said the new mower has arrived but has not yet been installed, the Mac truck will be back next week after repairs, and the new truck is scheduled to be delivered by mid-October. Otherwise the road crew is preparing the equipment for the winter season.

Fox re-appointed deputy health officer, Hazardous Waste Collection Day Oct. 5

The board re-appointed Dr. Roger Fox as Londonderry’s Deputy Health Officer.

Labeau said Town Clerk Kelly Pajala approved a request by Magic Mountain Ski area to operate the Sunshine Corner Mid-Mountain Bar on weekends from Sept. 28 through Oct. 13.

Labeau said Hazardous Waste Collection Day is Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Flood Brook Union School. Click here for a list of what is and is not acceptable to dispose of.

Looking at the year-to-date budget review, Labeau said that town spending and revenue is pretty much on track for this time of year. The town has spent 19 percent of its budget and “should have spent” 16 percent. The fiscal year now runs from July 1 through June 30.