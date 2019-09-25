Local students, adults join Global Climate Strike

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

More than 70 people — from Chester and surrounding areas and from students to retirees — joined Friday’s Global Climate Strike to end the demand for fossil fuels and promote a clean environment to address the climate crisis.

The midday protest took place under warm blue skies.

The group gathered on the Chester Green to listen as a number of high school students and others spoke of their concerns about the future under severe climate change. State Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas of Bradford, co-chair of the VT Climate Solutions Caucus, also spoke before the protesters marched east along Main Street and up to Town Hall.

The local effort was organized by Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT which is based in Chester and has members throughout the area. Its mission is to “reverse human caused climate change, to preserve a habitable Earth.”

