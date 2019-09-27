Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 2

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the September 18, 2019 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. VAST Request

5. Waste-Water Inspection Report Discussion

6. Sign Loan Document regarding Palmer Bridge temporary repair

7. VTrans Letter; parking in State right of way

8. Health Officer Discussion

9. Town Manager Search

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Executive Session; Finalize Town Manager Review

12. Adjourn