Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 2
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the September 18, 2019 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. VAST Request
5. Waste-Water Inspection Report Discussion
6. Sign Loan Document regarding Palmer Bridge temporary repair
7. VTrans Letter; parking in State right of way
8. Health Officer Discussion
9. Town Manager Search
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Executive Session; Finalize Town Manager Review
12. Adjourn
