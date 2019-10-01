Chester Planning Commission agenda for Oct. 7, 2019
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 01, 2019 | Comments 0
The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Review minutes from September 16, 2019 meeting
2. Citizens Comments
3. Continue reviewing draft boundaries in R6 & R18 districts
4. Set date for the next meeting
5. Adjourn
