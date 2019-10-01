College News

Ryan Smith of Weston graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in Sport Management from Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Graduation ceremonies were held in May.

William Baker of Londonderry, a member of the Class of 2020 at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., has earned the spring 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Baker is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., welcomed the following first-year students to the Class of 2023.

Mackenzie Anderson of Chester. Anderson attended Green Mountain Union High School.

Keegan S. Ewald of Cavendish. Ewald attended Green Mountain Union High School.

Hanako Kusumi of South Londonderry. Kusumi attended Stratton Mountain School.

Colby-Sawyer College of New London, N.H., welcomes Makailey Howarth of Springfield in the fall semester. Howarth is majoring in nursing.