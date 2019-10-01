Derry, Wallingford artists team up to paint Rutland mural

Garrison Buxton of Londonderry has teamed up with Wallingford artist Stacy Harshman of the Sparkle Barn to create an indoor mural at the Vermont Farmers Food Center, home of the Rutland Winter Farmers Market, 251 West St., in Rutland.



The mural, which took 10 days to finish, is painted with a combination of acrylic and aerosol paints, Buxton said.

“Being very aware of the importance of the health of our local agricultural economy and supporting local farms, we thought it would be a great location for an uplifting project,” Buxton said.

Following a meeting with Greg Cox, president of VFFC, Buxton and Harshman proposed our idea. “He loved it so we began planning, completing it in time for an unveiling at their Annual Harvest Festival on Sunday, Sept. 22,” Buxton added.

