Mountain Valley funds dental care to Flood Brook kids; Hospital opens new women’s center

Mountain Valley funds children’s dental care

The Mountain Valley Health Council, with medical offices in Londonderry, is funding a $5,000 grant to provide on-site dental services at the Flood Brook School in Londonderry once again this year.

Appointments generally include a cleaning, oral hygiene instruction and topical fluoride varnish. Some children also receive additional services like sealants or silver diamine fluoride applications.

Last year Barbara Hodgkins, who provides on-site dental services in the school, saw 31 students. In addition to the basic dental services, Hodgkins also communicates with the parents and does referrals for those needing more advanced dental care.

Mountain Valley Health Council encourages all children to get a yearly dental exam and cleaning in addition to their yearly physicals.

New Women’s Health Office opens at Springfield Hospital

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, Springfield Hospital will open its newly renovated Women’s Health office space located on Level D at Springfield Hospital, 25 Ridgewood Road, in Springfield.

Board-certified physicians Drs. Kara Pitt, Simon Solano and Wendy Conway are now serving new and established gynecology patients at this new location. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments can be made by calling 802-885-7561,