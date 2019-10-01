To the editor: GM Class of 2024 thanks all who aided with Fall Festival fund-raising

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, was the Chester Fall Festival. And what a weekend it was!

The Green Mountain UHS Class of 2024 (8th graders) served nearly 200 baked potatoes to festival goers, nearly doubling our fundraising goal.

This was only possible through generous donations of time and goods by many people.

We would like to thank GM Food Service Director Michael Kennedy for the use of kitchen facilities, Brian Rapanotti for donating syrup and Black River Produce for providing both russet and sweet potatoes to support our cause.

Last but not least, we are grateful to the many families who contributed toppings and worked both in the kitchen and at our booth – in particular, Ally Oswald, Tamasin Kekic, Hannah Parker, Wes Williams and Ellen Stetson.

Sincerely,

GMUHS, Class of 2024

Class Officers Delaney Bargfrede, Forest Garvin, Hazel Kekic and Abigail Williams and

Class Advisors Audrey Block and Julie Parah