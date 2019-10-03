Police ask help finding man who offered child a ride

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who tried to pick up a 15-year-old girl who was waiting for a school bus this morning.

According to a VSP press release, the girl was waiting for a bus on Fort Hill Road in Putney just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 3 when she was approached by the man who offered to give her a ride. After she refused the ride several times, the school bus arrived and the man drove off.

The man was described as white with a clean cut “salt & pepper” beard. He was wearing a black shirt and was estimated to be in his 50s. There was noone else in the vehicle. The man was driving a dark gray/black SUV with Vermont plates. A video camera on the school bus captured images of the car.

Police ask anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information on this person to contact Trooper Jensen at the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600. They also remind parents to speak with their children about the dangers of accepting rides from strangers.