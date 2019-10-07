Chester Chatter: Grandpa’s toys create sunshine

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A rainy gloomy day, like today, gets me recalling times of long ago. In my grandparents’ home, there was a large attic. My grandpa hung two swings in it for my sister and me.

When we were bored with summer school vacation, my sister Marie and I often spent time swinging in the attic. We liked it best of all when it was raining a soft, summer rain simply because of the sound of the rain on the roof.

We swung and sang. Grandpa was always doing things for us kids. He also built birdhouses and kites and many other objects that we enjoyed.

Some things, I also did with my daughters. Take some time out to do something with your children. It an be simple and cost very little money. But it will be special because you spent time together.

News and notes from here and there

The hills are alive with color. This past week, on a drive in the hills of Baltimore, the foliage along the mountainsides was just beautiful. We are lucky to be living in Vermont.

We are sad to learn of the death of Buddy Nadeau. Buddy lived most of his life in Chester. What a craftsman he was. He could turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. Our thoughts are with his sisters.

The fall conference of the American Legion voted to extend members in the Auxiliary to male spouses. The Chester Auxiliary is happy with the new rule.

Gassetts Grange is ready for business. It will continue as it always has, with monthly breakfasts, bands and community events.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Batman is 80 years old — older than I am!



This week’s trivia question: When was Chester’s pool built?



Street Talk



If you could be president for a day, what is the one action you would take?