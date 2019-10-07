Derry Select Board agenda for Oct. 7, 2019

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)

4. Minutes Approval – Meeting of Sept. 23, 2019

5. Selectboard Pay Orders

6. Announcements/Correspondence

7. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

a. Halloween Trunk or Treat – Chris Blackey

8. Town Officials Business

a. Town Treasurer – Discuss 2020 Budget process

9. Transfer Station

a. Award contract for Transfer Station plowing & sanding

10. Roads and Bridges

a. Department updates

b. Discuss Town contribution to reduced speed limit beacon on Route 11 in vicinity of the Flood Brook School

11. Old Business

a. Award contract for Platt Elevation project

12. New Business

13. Adjourn