Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 14

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at Town Offices, 956 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the Sept. 23 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Report from the Health Officer – Mark O’Meara

6. Old Business:

A. Policing/speed enforcement – continued discussion

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Excess Weight Permit

B. Salt pricing

C. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders:

A. YTD financials

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 10/28/2019, 6:30 p.m.