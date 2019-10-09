Andover resident celebrates 100th; Londonderry Rescue Squad gives kids a taste of EMS work

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Andover resident Barbara Brady celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 5 with 45 friends and family at the former Baba a Louis Bakery in Chester.

Brady and her late husband Joe, who died in 2015, were both New Jersey natives and had built a home in Andover to indulge their passion in skiing. They moved to their Andover home upon their retirement in 1985. Brady, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English and social studies, was also a watercolor artist who had been a member of both the Chester and the West River art guild, said daughter Kate Brady.

Kate Brady added that her mother continued downhill skiing until age 85, when she took up crosscountry skiing, then snowshoeing. Brady was close friends with another older Andover outdoorswoman, Anne Mausolff, a neighbor.

Kate Brady said that Barbara’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered from all over the East Coast, from Florida to Maine. She added that Baba a Louis owner John McClure catered the affair and made the delicious chocolate birthday cake that everyone enjoyed. She added that he included a side of fresh raspberries just for her mother.

All photos by Claudio Veliz.



Pictured right, sisters Lilly Rosenblum, left, and Sadie Rosenblum flank their mother, Honor Hubbard at the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad display at the Peru Fair on Saturday, Sept. 28. About 25 children were introduced to the squad’s 2010 ambulance, known as A2, which was on display to familiarize them with the ambulance and make medical emergencies less intimidating. Members also taught hands-only CPR to attendees.

Londonderry Rescue is also looking for new volunteers and conducting an Emergency Medical Responder training course. (It will train drivers anytime.) The squad is also raising funds to replace the 2010 ambulance. Please make your donations by clicking here.