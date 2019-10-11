Cavendish Select Board agenda for Oct. 15

The Cavendish Select Board will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 15 instead of the regular day of Monday Oct. 14 at the town office 37 High Street in Cavendish. Below is its agenda

1. Call the meeting to order

2. Act upon minutes of September 9th, 2019.

3. Hear Citizens

4. Adjust Agenda

5. Cavendish Streetscapes to present proposal for renovations at the location of the old town highway garage.

6. Select Board to continue discussion regarding request to lower speed limit on Tierney Rd.

7. Town Manager to review current status of town tax sale proceedings.

8. Update regarding search for new Assistant Water and Wastewater Operator.

9. Town Manager to distribute proposed Town Wastewater Budget for review. (Action to be considered at the November Select Board Meeting)

10. Select Board to consider request from Windsor County Sheriff regarding use of town sand pit.

11. Town Manager to provide updated on various town business.

12. Other business

13. Adjourn