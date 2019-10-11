Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 16

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16 on the second floor of Town Hall, 556 Elm Street, Chester. Below is its agenda:

Approve Minutes from the October 2, 2019 Selectboard Meeting and Executive Session

Citizen Comments

Old Business

Church Street Scoping Study Alternatives Discussion

Temporary Sign Discussion; Michael Normyle

Financial Update

Speed Limit Discussion

Town Manager Search Update

Executive Session; AT&T Contract Negotiation

New Business/Next Agenda

Adjourn