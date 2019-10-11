Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 16
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16 on the second floor of Town Hall, 556 Elm Street, Chester. Below is its agenda:
Approve Minutes from the October 2, 2019 Selectboard Meeting and Executive Session
Citizen Comments
Old Business
Church Street Scoping Study Alternatives Discussion
Temporary Sign Discussion; Michael Normyle
Financial Update
Speed Limit Discussion
Town Manager Search Update
Executive Session; AT&T Contract Negotiation
New Business/Next Agenda
Adjourn
