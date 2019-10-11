GMUSD board agenda for Oct. 17

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 17 in the Library at Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 South in Chester. Below is its agenda.

CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

a. TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(E) To Discuss Pending Litigation under the provisions of Title 1, Section 313(a)(1)(E) of Vermont Statutes. (Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the public body is or may be a party.)

b. TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(D) To Discuss Pending Support Staff Grievance

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. September 19, 2019 Regular Meeting

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. COMMUNICATIONS:

a. Student Representatives’ Comments

b. Board Comments

c. RVTC Update

VII. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Policies, Second Read/Approval (D7 Version 2.0, C7, C9, F33, & H8)

b. Employee Handbook

c. Committee Reports

d. Review of the Public Survey Questions

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

a. Elementary Principals’ Presentation

b. Superintendents’ Report

IX. NEW BUSINESS:

a. FY20 First Quarter Update

b. Sabbatical Request

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XI. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:

a. Thursday, November 21, 2019 – CAES at 6:00pm

XII. ADJOURNMENT