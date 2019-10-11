GMUSD board agenda for Oct. 17
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 17 in the Library at Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 South in Chester. Below is its agenda.
CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
a. TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(E) To Discuss Pending Litigation under the provisions of Title 1, Section 313(a)(1)(E) of Vermont Statutes. (Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the public body is or may be a party.)
b. TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(D) To Discuss Pending Support Staff Grievance
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. September 19, 2019 Regular Meeting
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VI. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Student Representatives’ Comments
b. Board Comments
c. RVTC Update
VII. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Policies, Second Read/Approval (D7 Version 2.0, C7, C9, F33, & H8)
b. Employee Handbook
c. Committee Reports
d. Review of the Public Survey Questions
VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
a. Elementary Principals’ Presentation
b. Superintendents’ Report
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
a. FY20 First Quarter Update
b. Sabbatical Request
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XI. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:
a. Thursday, November 21, 2019 – CAES at 6:00pm
XII. ADJOURNMENT
