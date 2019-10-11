Obituary: Joan Barton, 82, of Perkinsville

Joan Barton, 82, of Perkinsville, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. after a brief illness.

She was born March 9, 1937 in Springfield, the daughter of Edwin and Marjorie (Hollinbrook) Bromley. She attended Springfield schools, graduating with the Springfield High School Class of 1955.

On Sept. 14, 1956, she married Fredrick W. Barton in Grafton.

Mrs. Barton worked in Medical Records at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield and at the Claremont Hospital in New Hampshire.

Her family was first and foremost in her life. She was an avid reader and loved being outdoors and tending to her many flower gardens.

She is survived by husband Fred of Perkinsville; son Edwin T. Barton of Reading; and daughters Jennifer B. Longdon and Sheila B. Gray (Tim) both of Perkinsville. She is also survived by sister Diana B. Knight of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, one brother Richard Bromley, one grandson Travis Barton, and daughter-in-law Patricia Barton.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st St., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by clicking here.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.