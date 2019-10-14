Chester Chatter: Welcome to a glorious fall

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The hills are alive with color. It is the season that Vermont is the place to be. Down here in the valley, all we have to do is look up.

How my sisters could be happy living in Dallas and Miami, I could only wonder. They did admit that the only time they missed Vermont was during foliage season.

When they were little, my daughters Donna and Jeanie helped me collected the prettiest colorful leaves. We them pressed them between waxed paper and mailed them to my sisters. Marie taped them to her kitchen windows to view them with the sun shining through them, creating an all-natural — if temporary — stained glass window.

Now, driving about to view the leaves, Jeanie and I have been overwhelmed with the colors as we looked out at them high from North Hill in Andover. I fell like an out-of-stater as we keep stopping the car to take photos.

The only sad thing about these beautiful fall colors is that they will turn brown and drop to the ground, signalling that winter is coming. Be sure to get outside. Enjoy our glorious Vermont fall.

Scene and heard

The Springfield High Class of 1959 got together for a pot luck lunch on Friday. Bob and Barb were the gracious hosts at their home for this fall fling. Some 20 classmates attended.

I met Alice Powers during my stay at Springfield Health and Rehab. One would never guess this woman was 102. She loved to play table basketball. I would have like to know her when she was young. Alice died recently after living a good life.

Happy birthday to my daughter Donna! And a happy birthday also to Paula Perry.

National Dictionary Day is Wednesday, Oct. 16 in honor of Noah Webster, who wrote the dictionary beginning in 1758, It took him 27 years to complete. Ruthie Douglas gives much thanks to his efforts!

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Chester’s pool was built in 1969.



This week’s trivia question: Where did Chester get its name?



Street Talk



What is your proudest accomplishment?