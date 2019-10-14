Engaged: Franklin Caval-Holme and Cassie Wang

John and Diane Holme of Springfield, formerly of Chester, have announced the engagement of their grandson, Franklin Caval-Holme of Shrewsbury and El Cerrito, Calif., to Cassie Wang of Baotou, China, and El Cerrito.

Ms. Wang, whose Chinese name is Wang Zhaoheng, is the daughter of the late Wang Bin, who died in 2018, and his wife, Yang Zi, who lives in Baotou, China.

Mr. Caval-Holme is the son of Julia Bonafine of Shrewsbury and Christopher Holme and his wife, Manaslu Gurung, of Astoria, N.Y.

Ms. Wang is a 2018 graduate of University of California at Berkeley. Mr. Caval-Holme is a graduate student in neuroscience at UC-Berkeley. The couple will be wed in 2020.