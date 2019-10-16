Police seek to ID man in hit and run incident

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Saying they are trying to identify a man in connection with a pedestrian hit and run incident in Dummerston this past weekend, Vermont State Police released a photo taken from surveillance footage at the Sunoco station on Route 5 in that town.

According to VSP press releases, around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, Jeffrey Dorsey, 53, of Putney was walking north on U.S. Route 5 in Dummerston — just south of the I-91 Exit 4 southbound on-ramp — when he was hit by a vehicle driving north.

Dorsey was thrown over the guardrail, but despite his injuries was able to climb back to the roadway. Dorsey told police that a white vehicle had stopped and a man who appeared to be of Asian descent then told Dorsey that he had not hit him but would go for help. The man never returned.

Shortly after that, a man fitting that description pulled into the Sunoco station in a white Mercedes GLA with damage to its windshield and passenger side mirror. According to the press release, witnesses said the man, described as in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, heavy set and wearing glasses, examined the damage and left the area traveling north on Route 5 toward Putney. The Mercedes may have New York or Pennsylvania plates.

Passers-by stopped to help Dorsey, who was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the driver is asked to call Cpl. Brian Turner at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.