To the editor: BRGNS thanks volunteers, shoppers for rummage sale fund-raiser

Throughout the weekend of Sept. 20, 21 and 22, the staff and volunteers of Black River Good Neighbor Services conducted their semi-annual rummage sale at Fletcher Farm in Ludlow.

The sale has come to be a well-recognized and eagerly anticipated event for the Black River Valley. This spring the weather was wonderful; the crowds were enthusiastic, and the results were gratifying.

The event raises funds needed by BRGNS to help defray the cost of food and financial assistance that is distributed to our clients. With the ever-increasing cost of food today, the additional cash raised at the rummage sale goes a long way in keeping the shelves stocked. We buy much of our distributed food from the Vermont Foodbank. There, a $1 purchase equals about $5 worth of food from a regular grocery store. But even with this buying power, we always need additional food; so, the additional cash is a tremendous boost for our program.

BRGNS thanks all of those who supported the organization by buying items at the sale. But we especially thank the many volunteers who gave of their time to set up, conduct and clean up after the sale. Our volunteers are a group of like-minded individuals who believe in community service, and we are always looking for more people to join us.

The next rummage sale will be held in the spring, and we are already planning it. Please consider donating goods or just giving a few hours of your time to help manage the sale. For more information about the sale and particularly about volunteering to help, please call Audrey at 228-3663.

Peter LaBelle

Director

BRGNS