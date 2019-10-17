Londonderry Select Board agenda for Oct. 21

The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of October 7, 2019

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business
a. Emergency Management Director/Tree Warden – Emerald Ash Borer
b. Planning Commission – Discuss economic development initiative

8. Transfer Station
a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges
a. Updates
b. Consider employee compensation rates

10. Old Business
a. Town Office Renovation Project – Declaration of Official Intent for bond vote
b. Platt Elevation project – Discuss Vermont Emergency Management response to
conditional award of contract

11. New Business
a. Planning Commission resignation/vacancy
b. Windham Regional Commission grant proposal for regional broadband study

12. Adjourn

