Londonderry Select Board agenda for Oct. 21
The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of October 7, 2019
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Town Officials Business
a. Emergency Management Director/Tree Warden – Emerald Ash Borer
b. Planning Commission – Discuss economic development initiative
8. Transfer Station
a. Updates
9. Roads and Bridges
a. Updates
b. Consider employee compensation rates
10. Old Business
a. Town Office Renovation Project – Declaration of Official Intent for bond vote
b. Platt Elevation project – Discuss Vermont Emergency Management response to
conditional award of contract
11. New Business
a. Planning Commission resignation/vacancy
b. Windham Regional Commission grant proposal for regional broadband study
12. Adjourn
