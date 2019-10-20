Obituary: Carol Lu Spinrad, 91, Chester

arol Lu Spinrad, 91, passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2019. “Grammy” was born in Chicago, the daughter of Richard Grossman and Mildred Saiewitz. She lived in Alabama the first year of her life, then New York City and Long Island until 1977 when her family moved to Chester, where she lived in the same home until her death.

Mrs. Spinrad was an executive secretary for the son of the founder of Macy’s department stores. She was a professional ski instructor, a golfer and tennis player, and she traveled the world. A fun fact she liked to share was that she once jumped out of an airplane.

She was the perfect hostess. Her baked goods and meals were unrivaled. What was most important to her was her love of her family, the time she spent with them and her connection to her close friends. She opened her home and heart to pets and people. If you were sick or injured, she was the first to help. It was this compassionate nature that would quietly motivate everyone she knew to face any challenge head-on. She faced the limitations that challenged her in her last years with grace, tenacity, humor and love – the way she lived her life.

Mrs. Spinrad is survived by seven children and two stepchildren: Marc Spinrad and his partner Carol; Darrol Block; Barry Block and his wife Liz; Mark Block; Evalyn Block Merrick; Henry Block and his wife Kim; Anne Spinrad and her partner Peter Miller; Michel Spinrad Sturm and her husband Ken; and Walter Spinrad Jr. and his wife Kerrie.

Mrs. Spinrad is also survived by her sister Faith and brother-in-law Robert St. Claire, and by 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Spinrad was predeceased by her parents; her brother Richard Grossman; her husband of 39 years, Dr. Walter Spinrad; and her ex-husband of 16 years, David Block.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Carol Lu Spinrad’s life from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Fullerton Inn, 40 the Common, in Chester, Vt. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chester Ambulance and First Responders, c/o Yosemite Engine Co., P.O. Box 631, Chester, VT 05143.