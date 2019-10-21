Chester Chatter: A step back in time

By Ruthie Douglas

Not too many years ago, cousin Donald died. My daughters and I headed out for his funeral in the Northeast Kingdom.

Almost there, we still needed some driving directions. Stopping at a small general store for some help, those inside fell silent, as they gave us the once-over.

Of course, we were dressed nicely for the funeral and perhaps had more of a New York City appearance. As the clerk gave us directions, the folks in the store stood around to listen.

It was Monday and, as we drove over the dirt roads, I was seeing unfamiliar sights. Every house had wash hanging outdoors to dry. Every roof sported an antenna. Had we stepped back in time?

It made me think about the old time Mom & Pop general stores. Growing up it was normal for us kids to walk down the street to purchase an afternoon treat. The store keepers knew us and kept stocked the nickel items we liked. Vermont still has some 100 of those stores.

News and notes from here and there

The Domino Chicks met at my home for a game, snacks and chatter. As always, we had a good time. We are losing some of our players who are headed out for their winter homes. We will see them in the spring.

My granddaughter, Dr. Lilly Hughes of Alaska, flew back east to attend the funeral of her ex-husband Phil in New Jersey.

Carol Spinrad has died. She was well-known in Chester. My daughters always remember the lovely letter of sympathy she sent us upon the death of their father. Our thoughts are with her family.

Five friends met for lunch at the Fullerton Inn to chase away the rain on Thursday: Shirley, Pat, Marsha, Judy and me.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Chester apparently was given that name after George Augustus Frederick, earl of Chester and eldest son of King George III.



This week’s trivia question: Where was Chester’s first telephone switchboard set up?



