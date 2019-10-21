Chester Select Board special meeting for Oct. 24

| Oct 21, 2019 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments

2. Town Accounting Discussion and Training; Ron Smith, Auditor

3. EMS Financing Plan

4. Town Manager Search

Appoint Manager Search Committee
Establish Priority Qualifications

5. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.