Chester Select Board special meeting for Oct. 24
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Citizen Comments
2. Town Accounting Discussion and Training; Ron Smith, Auditor
3. EMS Financing Plan
4. Town Manager Search
Appoint Manager Search Committee
Establish Priority Qualifications
5. Adjourn
