Cavendish resident wins $10,000 Springfield Hospital Golf hole-in-one challenge

Mark Huntley, a resident of Cavendish and owner of Huntley Wealth Management of Ludlow, landed a hole-in-one during the 19th Annual Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge at the Okemo Valley Golf Club on Sept. 19, winning a $10,000 cash prize.

This was the first time in the history of the Golf Challenge and also the first time during a tournament at OVGC that a player hit a hole-in-one on a big prize-winning holes.

Sandy Peplau, who managed Springfield Hospital’s 2019 Golf Challenge, said, “Many thanks go to long-time supporters Sharon and Ron Bixby of Ludlow Insurance Agency, for sponsoring hole No. 17 and the $10,000 cash prize.” She also thanked Springfield Buick-GMC for sponsoring a hole-in-one prize — a GMC 3500 — at hole No. 8. She added, “While we had a very close call on that hole, we had no winners.”

Twenty-two teams participated in this year’s Golf Challenge, and more than 60 businesses and individuals sponsored the event that raised over $14,000 for Springfield Hospital.

Proceeds from this year’s Golf Challenge are being used to purchase equipment for the Urology Department and Operating Room at Springfield Hospital.