Derry cemeteries to close for winter on Nov. 1; Chester Food Shelf seeks turkey donations

Derry cemeteries to close for winter on Nov. 1

The Cemetery Commission of the Town of Londonderry has announced that the Town Cemeteries will be closed to burials for the season as of Nov. 1.

Flags will be removed from veterans’ graves after Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11. Any items remaining on graves after Nov. 15 will be removed as part of fall/winter clean-up.

Also, the Cemetery Commission asks that if anyone knows of a veteran’s grave that does not have a veteran’s marker or has a marker that is in poor shape, please contact the Town Office at 824-3356.

New veteran’s markers will be placed on graves in the spring. Also, the Cemetery Commission would like to alert members of the community that grave stones have been cleaned this past year.

Chester-Andover Food Shelf seeks turkey donations



Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf volunteers are preparing to provide its Food Shelf participants with food for their Thanksgiving dinner.

While we will purchase food from the VT Foodbank and local retail grocers, it will not be nearly enough to put a Thanksgiving dinner on the table for the 100+ regular participants who depend on us for supplemental food to feed their families each month. Thanksgiving is especially challenging for families on a tight budget since it comes at the end of the month.

CAFC’s goal is to provide a Thanksgiving turkey to each participating Food Shelf family. Please consider dropping off a turkey or turkey breast to the food shelf every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Nov. 21.

Shelf stable items such as stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin and piecrust mix to complete their holiday dinner are also greatly appreciated. Oranges and apples are always welcome fresh fruit.

CAFC is also seeking help in identifying friends and neighbors who may be struggling to make ends meet. Residents of Chester and Andover in need of supplemental food are eligible to become Food Shelf recipients. Stop by the Food Shelf and a volunteer will help you enroll. Please bring proof of residency.

The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 VT Rt 103 South. As a 501c3 charitable organization, your donation is tax deductible.