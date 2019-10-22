Friends have set up a Go Fund Me account for a Londonderry family whose trailer home was destroyed by a microburst storm during a Nor’easter that sent pine trees toppling into their home late on Wednesday, Oct. 16 into early Thursday, Oct. 17.

Chris Cobb, Kristen Bryant, both in their 30s, and their 3-year-old son were asleep in their Thompsonburg Road home around midnight when the storm hit, sending as many as eight trees down through the building.

According to a note from Flood Brook School, where Bryant works, one tree went through the roof of the room of Bryant’s older son, who was staying with his father at the time of the storm, and another broke “through the roof and walls of her 3-year-old’s bedroom.” The toddler was sleeping with his parents during the storm. No one was injured, friends say. The family is currently staying with close friends.

Cobb is employed by Doane Builders in Londonderry and Bryant is a member of the kitchen staff at Flood Brook.

The Nor’easter, CBS News reported, “plunged hundreds of thousands of people into the dark, toppled trees, canceled schools and delayed trains Thursday in the Northeast.”

Family friend Randi Doane said Monday the family is “doing as well as can be expected, trying to figure out their next steps with winter getting ready to set in.”

To donate to the fund, please click here.