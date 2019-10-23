By Shawn Cunningham

Around this time every year, 52 Main St. is the spookiest place in Chester as MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub hosts its annual Haunted House in the Great Hall. This year though, there’s twice the spooky fun as the event will be held on two weekends rather than one. And of course, on the first Saturday afternoon there’s a friendlier version for the little ones.

The annual scarefest is presented as a benefit for the Vermont Food Bank and Kids First, an organization that provides items like coats, shoes and backpacks to kids who can’t afford them. Pub owner Deb Brown said that past haunted houses have raised as much as $1,500 for the causes.

Brown said the elaborate event takes more than a month to set up and when its open, on the spooky nights up to 30 volunteers work it.

“We have a new theme every year, but I’m not telling anyone what it is because that would spoil the surprise.” said Brown as a strange expression momentarily crossed her face, “don’t worry, it will be fun.”

There’s also a less scary version for smaller children who can go through the haunted house with the lights on or with a flashlight. Brown noted that some of the lighting effects use strobes which can cause problems for some people.

The friendlier Children’s Haunted House will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26 while the spookier Haunted House can be “experienced” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 and on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

Admission for ages 10 and under is a donation of $1 or a canned food item; for ages 11 and over a suggested donation of at least $5. But being generous with the resident ghouls is a good idea – if you ever want to get out!

For more information call 802-875-6227.