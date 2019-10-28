Chester Chatter: Stacking up to wood stacking

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

At our farm house, we were warm and cozy with our oil-fired furnace. However, we had a fireplace in the kitchen as well as in the family room.

We had a 15-acre wood lot up the hill. And every year, we cut about six cords of wood. Cutting wood and all the steps it takes is not all work. Don and I carried our coffee and doughnuts to the wood lot and worked a couple of hours in the morning.

While Don ran the chainsaw, I carried away the brush. We didn’t hurry. We listened for the birds and watched the squirrels and other small woodland animals.

The trees Don cut down laid for the summer to dry then, come fall, they were cut into smaller chunks. The pickup truck was kept busy hauling wood from the wood lot to our side driveway. We then sawed them into stove-length size and brought them by wheel barrow to the shed attached to the kitchen for Don to stack.

When Don died, I thought I could stack the wood myself. I worked hard and finally got to six cords in the shed, all stacked. I left through the kitchen door and shut it. Every stick of those six cords tumbled down in that shed, on the freezer, on the riding lawn mower and clear to the door, blocking it.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Chester’s first telephone switchboard was located in a home on Elm Street next to Town Hall.



This week’s trivia question: Who was the young man who wired a good deal of Chester for electricity?



Street Talk



Describe yourself in one word.